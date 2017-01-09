Leicester City Rejects Crystal Palace £9 Million Bid For Jeffrey Schlupp

Leicester have rejected a £9m bid from Crystal Palace for Jeffrey Schlupp, according to Sky Sports.

Jeffery Schlupp is out of favour at Leicester City and has not been included in the 18-man squad for any of the last six Premier League matches.

That has alerted Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who it is believed has moved to make the Ghana international his first signing since being appointed at Crystal Palace

Schlupp played much more last season, Making 24 appearances and scoring once

He finds himself on the periphery this season and was told by Claudio Ranieri in August he might have to leave City to get regular first-team football.

Crystal Palace are expected to make an improved offer in the coming days

