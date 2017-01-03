Leicester City sign Ndidi on five-and-a-half-year deal



Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian club Genk.

Ndidi’s £15million transfer to the Premier League champions, which has been in

the pipeline for more than a month, will be complete by the end of this week,

when a work permit has been officially granted.

The other formalities of the deal have been concluded, with the 20-year-old agreeing

personal terms on a contract until 2022 and successfully undergoing a medical last month.

Ndidi, who has been in Dubai on a short holiday following the start of the winter break in Belgium, is expected to join up with his new team-mates this week, but may not be ready to take on Everton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The post Leicester City sign Ndidi on five-and-a-half-year deal appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

