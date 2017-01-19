Leicester City Stiker Leonardo Ulloa Hands In Transfer Request

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has handed in a formal transfer request, to try to force through a move to Alaves.

Leicester want to keep Leonardo Ulloa, and were prepared to discuss a new contract with the Argentinian, who has 18 months left on his current deal.

But the striker has decided his future lies away from King Power Stadium, whatever offer comes back, after making just one Premier League start all season.

It’s thought Alaves’ offer is the only one that’s come forward so far, and it’s well below Leicester’s valuation of the player. Leicester turned down a £9m bid from Swansea for him in the summer.

