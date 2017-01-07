Leicester eyeing £8m swoop for Francesco Acerbi



Claudio Ranieri is poised to continue his January strengthening by making an £8million offer for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi next week.

Ranieri has prioritised the signing of a centre back to provide competition for Wes Morgan and Robert Huth.

Leicester had two bids rejected for Michael Keane last summer and are resigned to Burnley keeping hold of the defender in January, so Acerbi, an Italy international who had successful treatment for testicular cancer in 2014, has emerged as Ranieri’s prime defensive target.

Schalke centre back Matija Nastasic has also come on to Leicester’s radar but the costs attached to the former Manchester City man are prohibitive.

Bartosz Kapustka travelled with Leicester’s squad for their FA Cup tie at Everton as the club delay any thoughts ofshipping him out on loan.

FIFA regulations judge Under-23 games as counting in laws prohibiting a player appearing for three different clubs in one season.

Kapustka, who has yet to feature for Leicester’s first team, played twice for Cracovia in July before joining Leicester, where he has played regularly with the Under 23s.

The post Leicester eyeing £8m swoop for Francesco Acerbi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

