Leicester sign Ndidi for £15m
Premier League champions Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian side KRC Genk in a deal believed to be in the region of £15m. Ndidi, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted. He will […]
This post Leicester sign Ndidi for £15m appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG