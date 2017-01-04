Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester sign Ndidi for £15m

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Premier League champions Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian side KRC Genk in a deal believed to be in the region of £15m. Ndidi, 20, has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once a work permit has officially been granted. He will […]

