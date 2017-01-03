Leicester swoop for Nigerian star Ndidi

Premier League champions Leicester are set to sign defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk to fill the gap left by the influential N’Golo Kante.

The Nigerian international has agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract and his move for a reported £15 million ($18 million, 17 million euros) will be officially rubber-stamped once a work permit is granted.

The 20-year-old has already undergone a medical at Leicester and hopes to complete his move to the King Power Stadium later this week.

“Leicester City can today confirm that an agreement has been reached with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi,” a Leicester statement said on Tuesday.

“He will wear City’s no.25 shirt.”

Ndidi was spotted by Genk playing for Nathaniel Boys in an open trial in his homeland.

He joined Genk’s academy on his 18th birthday and this season helped the club reach the knock-out stages of the Europa League, qualifying as group winners.

His performances attracted the attention of several clubs but Leicester have won the race for the combative midfielder, who Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri will hope can replace Kante.

Kante was a key figure in Leicester’s shock title triumph last term and his presence has been sorely missed since his pre-season move to Chelsea.

Ndidi has represented Nigeria at Under-17 and Under-20 level and earned his first senior call-up in October 2015.

He has played twice alongside Leicester’s Ahmed Musa for Nigeria.

