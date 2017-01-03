Leicester To Sign Nigerian Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Struggling English Premier League defending champions, Leicester City are set to set Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Genk for £15m. Both clubs have agreed terms for the 20-year-old player and his move will only be subject to him getting a work permit. The Foxes have agreed personal terms with the player who has also had his …

The post Leicester To Sign Nigerian Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

