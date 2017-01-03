Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester To Sign Nigerian Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Struggling English Premier League defending champions, Leicester City are set to set Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Genk for £15m. Both clubs have agreed terms for the 20-year-old player and his move will only be subject to him getting a work permit. The Foxes have agreed personal terms with the player who has also had his …

