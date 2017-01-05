Leicester winger Mahrez favourite to win CAF award

Algerian and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez is tipped to be crowned the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA player of the year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also in the running for the award.

The ceremony will take place in Abjua.

Also hoping to be crowned winners at the 25th edition of the awards in Nigeria’s capital are English Premier League-based Nigerian pair Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).

They are both contenders in the young player of the year category.

