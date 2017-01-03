Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City swoop for Nigerian star – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City swoop for Nigerian star
Pulse Nigeria
The Nigerian international has agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract and his move for a reported £15 million. Published: 29 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail · Genk's Nigerian midfielder …
