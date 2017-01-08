Lenovo and Kopin are working together to accelerate the AR headset market

Could 2017 be the year of augmented reality? A new partnership between Lenovo and Kopin just may make it so. Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group (LCIG) and Kopin Corporation announced the formation of a new joint venture — Lenovo New Vision.

The post Lenovo and Kopin are working together to accelerate the AR headset market appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

