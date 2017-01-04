Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Our first take

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Carbon looks a lot like the old one. While the changes appear subtle, they are significant. Cut-down bezels and light design earns the new Carbon a spot among the best portable workhorses.

