Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Our first take
Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Carbon looks a lot like the old one. While the changes appear subtle, they are significant. Cut-down bezels and light design earns the new Carbon a spot among the best portable workhorses.
