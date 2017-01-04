Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Our first take

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Carbon looks a lot like the old one. While the changes appear subtle, they are significant. Cut-down bezels and light design earns the new Carbon a spot among the best portable workhorses.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Our first take appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.