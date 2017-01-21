LESSONS FROM ACCRA

At the last Rio 2016 Olympics, Niger Republic’s Alfaga Abdoulrazak won a silver medal, a first medal ever for our tiny neighbors to the North. In all honesty, the extraordinary breakthrough had been knocking on the door all along. For the past few years, the Nigeriens [including our newest African Olympic medallist] had been traversing the region by road to every single tournament hosted by countries willing to welcome foreigners to their tournaments.

Despite braving the risks the roads and long trips posed to travelers, it is a gamble that has paid off very well for the Nigerien nation. Taekwondo has since supplanted football as the most popular sport in that country, with the country now boasting so much talents that are increasingly better trained and adequately exposed to international tournaments in the region.

So I smiled approvingly when I met their nine-athlete contingent in Accra, Ghana, where I had brought my team to participate at the 8th Korea Cup International Taekwondo Championships, hosted by the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, and sponsored by the Korean Embassy in Ghana.

There were just nine of them – the Nigeriens. From the way the fought, it was easy to see that they were battle hardened and hungry for success. They were tall, fearless and confident. The crop of coaches in Niger Republic were doing a great job of finding tall athletes with long limbs to give them a competitive advantage on the taekwondo mat.

This is a trend for successful countries on the global stage. Given the uniqueness of the electronic scoring system being used, the longer reach of taller opponents makes life very difficult for smaller opponents who struggle to get within reach of the electronic system.

At this Korea open, the technical execution of the Nigeriens was fantastic across board. One in particular, Ibrahim Idrissa who competed in the male -68kg category was near flawless, defeating all his opponents with the 12-point gap technical knockout rule.

Indeed, I was very pleased when my 21-year-old brown-belt competitor met Idrissa in the semi-finals. Having analyzed Idrissa from his first match, I knew that a thorough beating of my competitor was in the works, but I loved the match up because I knew it was the ultimate learning experience, when a well-trained and experienced competitor meets a first-timer with no competitive experience at all. The final score of [46 – 1] only ensured my prediction was on point. With this experience, my competitor will look forward to a re-match next year.

At the end of the event, it was the Nigeriens that came out as the best team at the 8th Korea Cup International Championships with five gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Lesson learnt for Nigeria Taekwondo – find athletes with the right body type, train them, then make sure you take them around to compete to make them battle-hardened, just like Niger Republic and practically all the successful countries in the global taekwondo community have been doing for the past few years.

But that is far from all I learnt in Accra.

First, when I first entered the competition hall, there was a national belt grading test going on of about twenty persons. I could not again miss the fact that there were quite a few relatively tall athletes amongst the persons being tested. They might have been in junior belts, but it showed me that Ghana was looking ahead.

Second, I had an extensive chat with the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation. I was quite moved that, not only did he have a clear vision for Taekwondo, but he met his actions with words. In his tenure, Ghana Taekwondo has been put together in a clear structure. A Taekwondo constitution, approved by their general assembly, has been passed that governs their sport. All the regions in Ghana now have associations, an active Taekwondo presence, that finds back info to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation. Most impressive is the fact that their national database project where massive efforts are being made to track every athlete and club in the country.

Thus, if you go to their official website [www.taekwondoghana.com], you could see the contacts of all associations in every region. Details for the clubs was to be updated as soon as all the info has been collated. So for example, an interested 16-year-old that lives in the Ashanti region can simply find the nearest taekwondo club with just a click of a button. With associations and clubs paying dues, this increases the internally generated revenue of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, in addition to ensuring good talents do not miss their mark. Perhaps, Nigeria Taekwondo can learn from this.

On a personal note, there was a Ghanaian connection in my history as the fighting foundation of the Chukwumerije Taekwondo clan was forged in fires of Ghanaian instructors. The Ghanaian brothers, Grandmasters Abrahim and Julius Papafio taught my older brothers their first kicks as it was Grandmaster Koffi Anani that taught me mine and put me through all my paces. As one of my brothers pointed out, it was therefore symbolic that three decades after the Ghanaian influence on my foundation, the first competition for my first-generation students was in Ghana.

Even though this was my team’s first ever competition, they flew the Nigerian flag proudly. The four athletes that we took won three medals, and also took home the “Best Female Athlete” Award as well as the “Most Promising Male Athlete” award. I was happy for them because they had just been only eighteen months in training.

Nonetheless, the laurels won are only a visible evidence of a successful trip. For me, it was the life lessons that were more important. None of my team had been outside of Nigeria before. In a six-day period, they crossed the borders of Togo and Benin Republic. Thankfully, a running commentary from a passenger ensured the team remained wide-eyes for much of the 23-hour journey learning about the histories of the countries as landmarks were pointed out to them. These lessons continued in Ghana as they learnt much about the culture of Ghana.

So while I am happy that my students learnt a lot from their victories and defeats on the mat, it was all the other lessons put together that made this trip a truly enriching experience.

