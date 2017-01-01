“Let us make 2017 a year for peace” – António Guterres in his Maiden Address as UN Scribe
António Guterres assumed office on Sunday, January 1, 2017, as the ninth UN Secretary-General after Ban Ki-moon’s exit following the completion of a 10 year-tenure on Saturday, December 31 2016. Guterres, in his maiden message as the UN Secretary-General, entitled: “Appeal for Peace”, urged the world to make a New Year resolution “to put peace […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
