Let’s play this quick fun game, guys… Last Man standing WINS

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

How familiar with are you with names of footballers?

I ask because our game is based on how many of them you know.

It’s quite simple. Every Lailan is expected to type a footballer’s name using the last letter from the name the commenter above him/her mentioned.

You got that, right? All you have to do is:

The person who commented before you will write a footballer’s name. Use the last letter from the name he used and form yours. 

For example if someone writes ‘Ronaldo’, you take the last letter ‘O’ and form yours ‘Oscar’ then another person takes the last letter ‘R’ and form his own ‘Ribery’ and so on.

Please don’t spoil the fun.

Our winner will be the reader who comments last, the Last Man Standing.. He/she gets free airtime to be sent to him/her tomorrow.

ARE YOU READY!

I’ll start our game by dropping mine – Messi

Next person should start with “I”

Who’s next? Leggo!

