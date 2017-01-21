LG Chairman Abducted by Fake Policemen in Borno

The chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Modu Guja, has been abducted by fake policemen.

The council boss was said to be arrested by people in mufti who introduced themselves as plain clothes policemen.

Guja’s vice was arrested recently in connection with the alleged hiding of a member of Boko Haram at the residence of Mafa council boss.

A security source who spoke on condition of anonymity to our correspondent said that the council chairman was kidnapped Friday evening when some men drove on a tricycle (popularly called Keke NAPEP) to his Lagos Street home in Maiduguri pretending to be plain-clothed security personnel.

He said the chairman was asked out by the two men for some questioning.

The source said: “We just received an information from a top government official of Borno state that the Caretaker Chairman of Bama local government areas of Borno state, Ali Guja, was taken away from his residence at Lagos street, Maiduguri, by two unknown men who came in a Keke Napep tricycle.”

“The two men disguised as security operatives and took him to unknown destination.Till this moment, we do not have any idea about his whereabouts.”

This will be the first time a serving government official of Borno State would be abducted in the last four years.

-Punch