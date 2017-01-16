LG polls: Ajimobi allays party members’ fears

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—AS local government election in Oyo State draws near, Governor Abiola Ajimobi has assured all aspirants for councillorship and chairmanship positions and other party members in the state that he would adhere strictly to the constitution of the All Progressives Party, APC.

Contrary to fears of some of the party chieftains that the governor would hand-pick candidates for the positions, the governor, through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, who spoke on a private radio station in Ibadan, said at the weekend that his administration would not compromise the democratic principles of the party.

Some loyalists of the late governor of the state, Alhaji Lamidi Adesina had raised alarm that Ajimobi was trying to favour his supporters over their own but the governor, said he would not pamper any group in the party at the expense of the others.

Also, some aspirants from 15 local government areas of the state had alleged that the governor, in connivance with the state leadership of the party had said it several times that he would pick candidates for the election.

But, the governor, had at different times, said he would not pamper any group in the party at the expense of the other noting that to him, there is no division in the party and that all members should see themselves as one big family.

