LG polls: Oyo APC to hold primaries Friday, warns aspirants against misconduct

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

APC-LOGO-17

Ahead of the February 11 Local Government election in Oyo State, the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced plan to conduct its primaries. ‎ APC in a statement issued on Monday by its Director of Publicity and Strategy, Mr. Olawale Sadare, said the much-expected primaries would come up on Friday, […]

