LG Tone Surround: Our First Take

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

LG’s new Tone Studio and Tone Free are immersive Bluetooth speakers worn around the neck. They’re expected to launch later this year, but we took them for a test drive at the Consumer Electronic Show.

The post LG Tone Surround: Our First Take appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

