LG Tone Surround: Our First Take
LG’s new Tone Studio and Tone Free are immersive Bluetooth speakers worn around the neck. They’re expected to launch later this year, but we took them for a test drive at the Consumer Electronic Show.
The post LG Tone Surround: Our First Take appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG