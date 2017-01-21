LGBT rights page disappears from White House website

Several social issues disappeared from the WhiteHouse.gov site on Friday, including a page dedicated to LGBT rights. Just moments after Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, the website’s LGBT rights page has completely disappeared. Trump took office and whitehouse.gov/lgbt has now been replaced by a Trump “transitionsplash” page. There were…

