Liberian Couple Based in The US Poisoned at Home

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

When this US based Liberian couple decided to travel back home for the Christmas celebration, they had no idea it would be their last. According to a Facebook user, Aremo Oriola, the couple above had been sending money from the United States to the husband’s brother in Liberia to build them houses. When they arrived […]

