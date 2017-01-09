Liberian man bride’s makeup set internet on fire (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Liberian man bride's makeup set internet on fire (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Liberian man Bindu picked a wife in Siafa and his bride's makeup on their wedding day has made the wedding trend beyond their country. Philip Blamo, a US-based Liberian pastor, who is so concern about the trend of bad makeup habits of Liberian ladies, …
Photos: Check out a bride's makeup for her wedding in Liberia
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG