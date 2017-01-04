Libya’s HIV patients bear the brunt of drug shortages despite WHO support

The conflict in Libya has created a rippling effect on medical services causing general drug shortage including anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs for HIV patients. Libya has 6,330 registered HIV patients as at 2016 and they depend on the country’s health system for their supplies of ARV. The severe shortage of ARV has caused some deaths and…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Libya’s HIV patients bear the brunt of drug shortages despite WHO support appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

