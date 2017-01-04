Pages Navigation Menu

Libya’s HIV patients bear the brunt of drug shortages despite WHO support

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

The conflict in Libya has created a rippling effect on medical services causing general drug shortage including anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs for HIV patients. Libya has 6,330 registered HIV patients as at 2016 and they depend on the country’s health system for their supplies of ARV. The severe shortage of ARV has caused some deaths and…

