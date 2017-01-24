Lifestyle Tips And ‘Love-Making’ Positions That Will Help You Conceive Baby Twins!

Our society has perceived twins in a lot of different ways. While some people consider them as a sign of good luck or bountiful fortune, others perceive them as difficult and impractical.

Nonetheless, many couples are still dreaming of having their children born as a pair. As the famous saying goes on, twins share bonds that are deeper than those of ordinary siblings. Twins are considered special and extra-ordinary in different cultures around the world.

While some parents may dream of having twins for their next child, the odds of producing a pair is not that high According to the most recent statistics provided by whattoexpect.com, only 16.9 twins are produced in every 1,000 pregnancies. That is a fairly low chance, needless to say.

Despite the low rate of having twins, people are trying to find ways on how they could naturally produce a pair. Below is a list of lifestyle tips that could improve one’s chances of conceiving twins.

1.) TRACE YOUR FAMILY HISTORY

-The family background of the mother helps in identifying the chances of producing a twin. According to whattoexpect.com, “heredity doubles the chances of conceiving twins.” If the mother has a background of having twins in their family, it will be more likely for her to conceive a pair.

2.) BE AWARE OF YOUR AGE

-According to a study conducted by UK statistics, women whose age ranges from 35 and over are more likely to produce multiples. It is because women who fall in this range produce more follicle-stimulating hormones. This hormone causes the ovaries to produce more than one egg cell during ovulation.

3.) EAT MORE FOOD AND GAIN MORE WEIGHT

-Weight gain is a significant way to naturally produce a pair of twins. According to a recent study by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, women whose Body Mass Index or BMI is higher than 30 are more likely to produce fraternal twins. It is because their bodies tend to produce hormones that boost the ovulation process.

4.) CONSUME FOLIC ACID SUPPLEMENTS

-Consuming fertility enhancements is helpful if a mother wishes to have twins. Supplements or enhancements help in improving one’s to “multiply the chances of multiple pregnancies”.

5.) BE AWARE FOR THE FOOD YOU EAT

-According to lifestyle.one, twins are more likely to be produced in areas where yams and sweet potatoes are being grown. This suggests that yams might help increase the fertility rate of a woman and help in the improvement of her ovulation process. Elitenewsfeed.org, on the other hand, suggests an increase in the woman’s dairy product consumption.

Aside from these lifestyle tips, elitenewsfeed.com also proposes “love-making” positions that could enhance the possibility of conceiving twins. While there is no scientific research proving that “love-making” positions will directly give a couple the twins they dream of, these tips regarding sexual positions will help improve the body condition of the couple for higher rates of twin production.

1.) Standing Position

-This position helps the male’s sperm to reach the female’s egg on time. It enhances the chances of more sperm reaching the egg which is a requirement to produce twins.

2.) Missionary Position

-This position is deemed to be the best position for a couple to produce babies. It helps in the increase in the production rate of the male’s sperm. In addition, this position helps the sperm cells reach the woman’s egg cell easily. Studies show that this position is most recommended for married couples who wish to conceive.

3.) Rear Entry Position

-This position also helps the sperm cells reach the egg cell of the woman. The sperm could enter the woman’s cervix easily.