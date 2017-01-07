Light Rail project not meant to mortgage Kano State – Gov. Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that the $1.85 billion development loan obtained by the state government from China is of concessional nature on favorable terms and not meant to mortgage the future of the state, as insinuated by political detractors. “The interest on the loan will not be more than three percent while the loan […]
Light Rail project not meant to mortgage Kano State – Gov. Ganduje
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG