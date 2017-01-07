Pages Navigation Menu

Light Rail project not meant to mortgage Kano State – Gov. Ganduje

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that the $1.85 billion development loan obtained by the state government from China is of concessional nature on favorable terms and not meant to mortgage the future of the state, as insinuated by political detractors. “The interest on the loan will not be more than three percent while the loan […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

