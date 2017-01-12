Lightning Strikes: An (Early) Version of One of Bitcoin’s Big Scaling Solutions is Finally Here
Developers can now test an early version of bitcoin’s much-hyped Lightning Network. Released by one of the most prominent startups working on the open-source micropayments protocol (San Francisco-based Lightning Labs), the daemon runs on the bitcoin testnet, so it’s not exactly for average users yet. Rather, the aim is for developers to get their feet wet testing […]
