Lights for debt: Eskom gets go ahead to cut power – court rules – BizNews
|
BizNews
|
Lights for debt: Eskom gets go ahead to cut power – court rules
BizNews
Pretoria – Eskom may cut off power supply to eight municipalities as a means to recover outstanding debt, the North Gauteng High Court heard on Thursday. Judge Hans Fabricius made the ruling on an urgent matter submitted by civil rights group AfriForum …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG