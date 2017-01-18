Ligue 1: Marseille swoop for young French midfielder
The 22-year-old will arrive in Marseille this week to undergo a medical and becomes Marseille's first signing of the winter transfer window.
Marseille are set to seal the signing of exciting French midfielder Morgan Sanson from Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier in a deal worth up to 12 million euros ($13 million).
They have also been strongly linked with their former midfield schemer Dimitri Payet, who is agitating for a move away from West Ham.
Sanson, a regular for the French under-21 side, has returned to form after being sidelined early in 2016 with an ankle injury, scoring three goals since the start of the season.
Marseille are sixth in Ligue 1 — 15 points off leaders Monaco — and club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud hailed the arrival of "one of the most promising talents in French football".
