Ligue 1: Marseille swoop for young French midfielder

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Montpellier's French midfielder Morgan Sanson, pictured on October 29, 2016, will play for Marseille after a 12 million euro trade

The 22-year-old will arrive in Marseille this week to undergo a medical and becomes Marseille&#039;s first signing of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old will arrive in Marseille this week to undergo a medical and becomes Marseille’s first signing of the winter transfer window.

They have also been strongly linked with their former midfield schemer Dimitri Payet, who is agitating for a move away from West Ham.

Sanson, a regular for the French under-21 side, has returned to form after being sidelined early in 2016 with an ankle injury, scoring three goals since the start of the season.

Marseille are sixth in Ligue 1 — 15 points off leaders Monaco — and club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud hailed the arrival of "one of the most promising talents in French football".

