Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Like in Plateau, only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna violence – Governor Lalong

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. El Rufai in Southern Kaduna (Photo Credit: AUTHENTIC News Daily)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Plateau governor wrote to his Kaduna counterpart.

The post Like in Plateau, only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna violence – Governor Lalong appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.