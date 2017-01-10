Like our Facebook page – Ghana News Agency

Pages Navigation Menu

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Parliament on Tuesday constituted a 20-member Select Committee to facilitate the selection of members into the various Committees of the House. Reverend Professor Aaron Michael Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, is to chair the …
Parliament Creates Emergency Committee of SelectionNews Ghana

