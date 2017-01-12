Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LSK asks police to find missing lawyer Lilan linked to Mark Too burial dispute – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LSK asks police to find missing lawyer Lilan linked to Mark Too burial dispute
The Star, Kenya
The LSK wants police to carry out thorough investigations and find Eldoret lawyer Simon Lilan who has been missing for four days now. Lilan filed a case seeking to stop former nominated MP Mark Too's burial. He made sensational claims after Too's death …
LSK express concerns over missing Eldoret lawyer LilanCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Police launch probe into Lilan's disappearanceHivisasa.com

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.