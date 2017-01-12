LSK asks police to find missing lawyer Lilan linked to Mark Too burial dispute – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
LSK asks police to find missing lawyer Lilan linked to Mark Too burial dispute
The LSK wants police to carry out thorough investigations and find Eldoret lawyer Simon Lilan who has been missing for four days now. Lilan filed a case seeking to stop former nominated MP Mark Too's burial. He made sensational claims after Too's death …
