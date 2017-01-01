Linda Ikeji Sends Special New Year Message to Young Girls (Video)
Popular Celebrity Blogger, Linda Ikeji has posted a special new year message for all young ladies.
In the video, she talks about her success while dishing advice to young girls. Watch the video below;
The post Linda Ikeji Sends Special New Year Message to Young Girls (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG