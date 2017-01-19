Linda Ikeji Sister Marries Kanu Nwankwo’s Brother in Lagos (Photos)

Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji’s younger sister, Laura Ikeji, officially tied the knot with her fiance, Ogbonna Kanu, at the Ikoyi marriage registry in Lagos today, January 19, 2017,

Sandra Ikeji took to social media to share the photo of the couples with caption:

“Behold the newest couple in town Mr and Mrs Kanu,” unt.

The celebrity Linda Ikeji also took to her blog and wrote; “My amazing younger sister, Laura Ikeji, got married at the Ikoyi Registry this morning Jan. 19th to her man, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo.

“She’s now officially Mrs Laura Kanu. That’s all of us her siblings (except the eldest who lives in the US) in the photo minus the guy standing next to me who stood as Ogbonna’s best man. Congrats to my darling sister!”