Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura ties the knot with Ogbonna Kanu – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment


Linda Ikeji's sister, Laura ties the knot with Ogbonna Kanu
Laura Ikeji, younger sister of popular blogger, Linda got married on Thursday to Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of Nigerian football legend, Nwakwo Kanu. Laura and Ogbonna tied the knot at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos, in the presence of close …
