Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura ties the knot with Ogbonna Kanu

By Juliet Ebirim

Laura Ikeji, younger sister of popular blogger, Linda got married on Thursday to Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of Nigerian football legend, Nwakwo Kanu.

Laura and Ogbonna tied the knot at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos, in the presence of close family and friends who gathered to celebrate the union with the couple.

Linda, the bride’s sister was present and she shared pictures from the ceremony and a congratulatory message which read “My amazing younger sister, Laura Ikeji, got married at the Ikoyi Registry this morning Jan. 19th to her man, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo. She’s now officially Mrs Laura Kanu… congrats to my darling sister!”

The couple got engaged on December 16, 2016 and the traditional wedding is scheduled to hold on January 28, 2017 at the bride’s family compound in Eziama, Imo State.

