Lindsay Lohan has not converted to Islam
Actress Lindsay Lohan is not a Muslim convert…. at least not yet. Despite widespread speculation that she had changed her faith, the “Mean Girls” star has not. A representative…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG