Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam – TV3.ie

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TV3.ie

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lindsay Lohan 'educating herself' about Islam
TV3.ie
Lindsay Lohan's friends have denied reports she has converted to Islam, but revealed the actress is "educating herself" about the religion. Butterfly Ball. The actress sparked claims she may have had a religious awakening when she deleted all her posts
Female journalist converted to Islam tells Lindsay Lohan: The Quran is a blueprint for women's rightstalkRADIO (press release)
Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?New Zealand Herald (blog)
Lindsay Lohan may have made her worst life choice yetThe Hill (blog)
Jakarta Post –Page Six –In Touch Weekly –AZERTAC News
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.