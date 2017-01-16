Lindsay Lohan may have converted to Islam

Last week, Lindsay Lohan shocked her millions of followers and fans when she deleted all her posts on Instagram and Twitter. This weekend, the “Mean Girls” star is sparking rumors that she may have already converted to Islam due to her Arabic greeting on the photo-sharing platform.

Though Lohan has wiped her Instagram account clean, she noticeably left “Alaikum saam” as her shoutout to her followers on the platform. The Arabic words are the usual response to “As-salam alaikum,” which means “Peace be unto you” — the standard salutation used by people of the Nation of Islam.

Due to the greeting, many are speculating that the 30-year-old actress has switched to Islam. It’s also worth noting that she previously shared with her fans that she’s excited for the next chapter in her life.

While Lohan has yet to deny or confirm the rumors, many Muslims from all over the world are sending their congratulations to the former Disney child star via social media. Most of them are also asking Allah to guide Lohan in her journey with the religion.

Late last year, Lohan moved to Dubai. At the time, the “Parent Trap” actress revealed her intention to volunteer at refugee camps in Turkey this year. Her management also revealed to the media that Lohan is apparently in “a period of renewal,” as first reported by Hindustan Times.

Lohan has been very vocal about her interest in Islam ever since she was photographed walking the streets of New York with a Quran in her hands. She revealed while she was staying in London that she received a lot of hate from her fellow Americans because of this. However, she still maintained that the Quran has helped her learn more about herself.

“It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am,” Lohan said during a Turkish TV channel interview. “Islam is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.”

Lindsay Lohan is now believed to have officially converted to Islam.

