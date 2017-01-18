Lionel Messi: “I’ll Stay At Barcelona As Long As They Want Me”

Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona “for as long as they want me”.

The Argentine has 18 months remaining on his contract and is yet to sign an extension.

Barca CEO Oscar Grau recently hinted the club may struggle to meet Messi’s wage demands, prompting speculation he could move on.

But speaking to Coach magazine, Messi said: “I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be.”

On his former coach Pep Guardiola, who is now manager at Man City, Messi added: “It is a very competitive league, last season showed that, so it makes it very difficult to predict.

“Of course Pep is a very successful coach, he will be adjusting to the league, but I am sure that he will be successful.”

