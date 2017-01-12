List of Buhari’s New Ambassadorial Nominees
Full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki include:
- Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)
- Uzoma Eminike, Abia
- Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)
- Christopher Okeke (Anambra)
- Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)
- Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)
- Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)
- Stephen Uba (Benue)
- Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)
- Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)
- Frank Ofegina (Delta)
- Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)
- Yagwe Ede (Edo)
- Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)
- Chris Eze (Enugu)
- Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post List of Buhari’s New Ambassadorial Nominees appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG