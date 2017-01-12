Pages Navigation Menu

List of Buhari’s New Ambassadorial Nominees

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki include:

  1. Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)
  2. Uzoma Eminike, Abia
  3. Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)
  4. Christopher Okeke (Anambra)
  5. Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)
  6. Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)
  7. Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)
  8. Stephen Uba (Benue)
  9. Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)
  10. Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)
  11. Frank Ofegina (Delta)
  12. Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)
  13. Yagwe Ede (Edo)
  14. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)
  15. Chris Eze (Enugu)
  16. Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

 

 

