Listen To Ard Matthews Hit It Out The Park With His Latest Single ‘Wonder Years’

It’s been a hard slog this week, given that we’ve just arrived back after a solid festive season holiday, so any lift in spirits is always much appreciated.

Enter Ard Matthews and his new single ‘Wonder Years’, which Seth popped on the speakers in an effort to rouse the troops.

Job well done, because this combo of pop, indie and dance gets the thumbs up from the team here at 2OV.

Apparently ‘Wonder Years’ was written at a friend’s holiday home just outside of Hermanus, and recorded over the space of a few months in Ard’s now hometown of Cape Town.

Good move, Ard, we approve.

The track features the guitar licks of well known Blues Rock maestro and long-time friend, Albert Frost, as well as the combined production talents of Peter Pearlson & Keith Farquharson from A.S.E. Cape Town.

Ard plays his 1975 Fender Jazz Bass over the chorus’s to create that old style bounce.

The song ushers in a new chapter for Ard, with him using and evolving current musical trends, while adding a level of authenticity and depth that can only be ascribed to years of experience.

Ready to listen? Of course you are:

To get your paws on this lekker new track head over to iTunes HERE and support our local musicians.

Keep up to date with Ard, his live performances and his latest releases over on his Facebook page HERE.

