Listen to Wizkid & Drake’s New Collab “Hush Up the Silence”

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

With caribbean inspired elements, Drake & Wizkid’s latest collaboration has massive potential to be the next midnight party hit. The song just leaked online. Check on it. Listen [audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Drake-WizKid-Hush-Up-The-Silence.mp3] Download

