Listen to Wizkid & Drake’s New Collab “Hush Up the Silence”

With caribbean inspired elements, Drake & Wizkid’s latest collaboration has massive potential to be the next midnight party hit. The song just leaked online. Check on it. Listen [audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Drake-WizKid-Hush-Up-The-Silence.mp3] Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

