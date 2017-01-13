Pages Navigation Menu

Little Girl Abducted From School By An Unknown Woman

A little girl (Pictured above) identified as Karabo Miya has been declared missing after she was allegedly abducted by an unknown woman from school while waiting for her mother to pick her up on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017.

Anyone who has any useful information as regards to her whereabouts should contact the right authorities.

