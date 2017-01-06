Little girl kidnapped at Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos released
Little Olamide Kemi was kidnapped Wednesday morning around Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos by a man described as ‘light skinned’.
Update from her aunty Florence Toyin says she has been released.
