Little girl kidnapped at Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos released

Little Olamide Kemi was kidnapped Wednesday morning around Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos by a man described as ‘light skinned’.

Update from her aunty Florence Toyin says she has been released.

