Little Lagos boy who swore he wants to be a yahoo boy starts school (Photo)
Remember Segun, the little boy who swore in a video that he wants to be a yahoo boy?
He has started a private school with the help of funds from people. The boy who already has an Instagram page with over 51k followers shared the post and wrote;
“In the face of every obstacle, I survived without a bruise !
Because I don’t believe in IMPOSSIBLE
And that’s what get me through
Some months back I left the the public school I was attending because I felt I deserve a standard education without a penny and any hope of resuming in a better one ……I prayed and had faith !! Am so happy to announce to you all now that am now a student of qualified private school with the help of GOD and all the support have been getting from YOU ALL..
I now get picked and dropped by a school bus
Words can’t be enough to express how grateful I am !! To everybody that as been sending me funds so I could have a better life …may you all be favored before men and GOD #AMEN
Most especially big thanks to @zlatan_ibile and @i_am_kakadu for all their endless efforts …..I will make you all proud walaitalai”
