Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Live Coverage: President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day 2017 (Watch) – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Live Coverage: President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day 2017 (Watch)
Yahoo News
President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office at around noon ET/9 a.m. PT today, the first day of his presidency and the end of a divisive political campaign and contentious transition. Watch the live stream: Follow along for live updates
What happened at Donald Trump's inauguration: The speech, the protests, and the 'carnage'Ottawa Citizen
Hundreds more to get their freedomNew Zealand Herald

all 2,753 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.