Live from Joburg: Will Ebuka climb the stage like this?

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will be hosting the return of the show in few minutes from now.

Rechristened Big Brother Naija, the show will go on air in short while.

Here is the host welcoming some Nigerian guests to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The show is returning after a decade of hiatus and cancellation of the continental version tagged Big Brother r Naija house and he will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

