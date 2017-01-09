Liverpool Chasing Nottingham Forest Teneger Ben Brereton

Liverpool are keen on signing Nottingham Forest teenager Ben Brereton.

The report suggests Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is placing huge importance on developing young English talent and has placed Brereton high on his list of targets.

However, the Reds are set to face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign the 17-year-old.

Nottingham Forest teenager Ben Brereton is the latest player from Forest’s youth setup to impress after Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles and Oliver Burke all earned big moves away from the City Ground.

Brereton may only be 17, but he’s been playing for the Forest Under-23 side this season, and his impressive displays have seen him catch the eye this term.

The striker has hit 15 goals in 20 games for Forest’s Under-23’s this term, and having proven himself against players his senior, Brereton now looks to be one of the Football League’s top young talents.

