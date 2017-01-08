Liverpool fail to break down resolute Plymouth
The youngest Liverpool starting line-up in the club’s history were on Sunday held to a frustrating draw by resolute League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round tie. The hosts, whose side had an average age of 21 years and 296 days, had 80.3 per cent possession in the first half but struggled…
