Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool fail to break down resolute Plymouth

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The youngest Liverpool starting line-up in the club’s history were on Sunday held to a frustrating draw by resolute League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round tie. The hosts, whose side had an average age of 21 years and 296 days, had 80.3 per cent possession in the first half but struggled…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Liverpool fail to break down resolute Plymouth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.