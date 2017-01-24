Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool Open Contract Negotiations With Philippe Coutinho

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

Liverpool have opened talks with Philippe Coutinho over a new long-term contract, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Coutinho’s current deal runs until the summer of 2020, but the Reds are reportedly willing to offer the Brazilian a lucrative new contract.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals for Liverpool so far this season. He joined from Inter Milan in 2013.

Coutinho has scored six goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, has been heavily linked with Barcelona, but Liverpool are determined to do everything they can to retain his services.

“Liverpool feels like my home,” Coutinho told the ECHO earlier this season.

“I feel happy, settled and comfortable here with the city and the people.”

