Liverpool Unwilling To Sell Kevin Stewart

Liverpool are unwilling to sell midfielder Kevin Stewart and have already rejected a number of approaches for the former Tottenham trainee, reports the Daily Mirror.

Swansea, West Brom and Sky Bet Championship trio Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all registered an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, the Reds, who turned down a bid of £6million for Stewart last summer

Kevin Stewart is viewed as the perfect squad player by Jurgen Klopp and the manager is determined to retain his services.

Klopp has reportedly been highly impressed by his development over the past 12 months with the German praising his attitude and the intensity of his training.

Liverpool will rebuff any further attempts to sign Stewart in January and intend to re-assess the situation in the summer.

Having joined the Reds from Tottenham on a free transfer three years ago, Stewart is now valued by the club around the £10million to £12million mark.

The post Liverpool Unwilling To Sell Kevin Stewart appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

